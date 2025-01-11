"Claudia does have another little job coming up," he said after a conversation about the ongoing season of The Traitors. "Because, at the end of this series I'm popping off to do a tour of Australia and my seat is going to be filled for one week only by none other than Claudia Winkleman."

The news was greeted by enthusiastic cheers from the studio audience and Norton's other guests, although Winkleman's own response was to self-deprecatingly say: "I apologise."

Norton replied by pointing out someone in the audience and saying "There's a man there and he looked like he felt sick that he wasn't here that week!" before Claudia reiterated, "I won't make a mess and I apologise in advance."

It will be only the second time in the show's 32-season run that someone other than Norton has hosted an episode, with the only previous occasion having seen Jack Whitehall taking on presenting duties back in 2019 while Norton was busy with Eurovision commitments.

Claudia Winkleman. BBC / Studio Lambert

Of course this is just the latest in a long line of high-profile presenting gigs for the BAFTA-winning Winkleman, who is one of the nation's most beloved TV personalities.

It's not yet been revealed which celebrity guests will be appearing on the sofa in the episode she's been presenting, but we can usually rely on the show being an extremely star-studded affair.

The famous faces set to appear in the next week's episode include Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey while the following week will see Ariana Grande, Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon chatting to Norton.

