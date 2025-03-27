ITV confirms future of Dancing on Ice with no plans for more seasons
The show previously took a break between 2014 and 2018.
Following its 17th run earlier this year, ITV has confirmed that Dancing on Ice will not be returning in 2026, and there are no current plans for any further seasons of the show.
The celebrity figure skating competition has been on air since 2006, but didn't air seasons in 2015, 2016 or 2017, before returning for a revival in 2018.
An ITV spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement, telling RadioTimes.com: "Following another successful series earlier this year, Dancing on Ice will be rested in 2026 with no current plans for another series.
"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the cast and crew who have worked on the show since 2006, and over the previous 17 series, for all of their hard work both on and off the ice."
This news comes after multiple reports in recent weeks of declining viewing figures.
The most recent season of Dancing on Ice was hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern, with Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse acting as judges.
Torvill and Dean had already announced that the 2025 season would be their last personally, as they will be going on a farewell arena tour.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Previous judges to have appeared on the show include Robin Cousins, Karen Barber, Jason Gardiner and Nicky Slater.
Celebrities who have won the show across the years have included Gaynor Faye, Beth Tweddle, Matthew Wolfenden, James Jordan, Joe Swash, Ryan Thomas and, most recently, Sam Aston.
Read more:
- Netflix confirms release date for epic reality show crossover Battle Camp – announces all-star cast
- The Traitors and Doctor Who star Alan Cumming to host BAFTA Television Awards 2025
Seasons 14, 16 and 17 of Dancing on Ice are available to watch now on ITVX.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.