An ITV spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement, telling RadioTimes.com: "Following another successful series earlier this year, Dancing on Ice will be rested in 2026 with no current plans for another series.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the cast and crew who have worked on the show since 2006, and over the previous 17 series, for all of their hard work both on and off the ice."

Torvill & Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo on Dancing on Ice. ITV

This news comes after multiple reports in recent weeks of declining viewing figures.

The most recent season of Dancing on Ice was hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern, with Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse acting as judges.

Torvill and Dean had already announced that the 2025 season would be their last personally, as they will be going on a farewell arena tour.

Previous judges to have appeared on the show include Robin Cousins, Karen Barber, Jason Gardiner and Nicky Slater.

Celebrities who have won the show across the years have included Gaynor Faye, Beth Tweddle, Matthew Wolfenden, James Jordan, Joe Swash, Ryan Thomas and, most recently, Sam Aston.

Seasons 14, 16 and 17 of Dancing on Ice are available to watch now on ITVX.

