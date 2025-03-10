In the final show, Aston and Lanaghan performed to the Pink Panther theme, with judge Christopher Dean telling the soap star: "I'm really proud of you."

After Ferdinand lost the public vote, Aston and Strachan both performed the iconic Bolero routine – the dance that Torvill and Dean performed in the 1984 Olympics.

Before the winner was announced, Aston said his time on the competition had been "such a journey, it’s a mad one".

However, with recent reports claiming that the show could be axed, fans might be wondering whether there'll be a 2026 season of the skating show. Read on for everything we know so far about the show's future.

Will there be a Dancing on Ice 2026 season?

Dancing on Ice could reportedly be axed over dwindling viewing numbers and high production costs which are becoming "difficult to justify".

The new season launch attracted 700,000 fewer people compared to last year, and around 6 million fewer than the launch two decades ago.

According to The Sun, the show could be axed before being relaunched at a later date – just as it was withdrawn in 2014 after the season 9 final and relaunched four years later.

A source told the publication: "Viewing figures are remarkably less than they were but they still had almost 3 million watch the launch show. There's no denying, though, that the format has become tired and they're not getting the big names they once did.

"Changes are needed and it's likely it'll be rested and given a 'new lease of life'."

The source continued: "The show's future hinges on the meetings that follow last night's finale. Dancing on Ice is an expensive production and there are questions over whether ITV is getting bang for its buck."

An ITV spokesperson told the publication: "The Dancing on Ice team is fully concentrating on the much-anticipated series finale this coming Sunday and therefore no decision has been made."

Last week, a source told the Mirror: "There are very real fears this is the end of the road for Dancing on Ice. It's had a good run for nearly 20 years and has a very loyal set of viewers who really love it but the sad truth is there's just not enough of them.

"We need bums on seats but the ratings have dropped to a point where it's difficult to justify the cost."

The future of the show was also thrown into doubt back in 2024 after Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean announced their retirement and teased one final performance on the skating show.

In last night’s grand final, the pair took to the ice to mark the end of their brilliant 50-year career.

"It is very emotional for us. It's been a fantastic ride. We've been here 17 series, something like over 80 performances, but last one tonight," Dean said, before adding: "Going out there for that last performance, it's our Olympics again."

Dancing on Ice is available to watch on ITVX.

