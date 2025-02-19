As ever, it will see a new batch of singles sent on a quest to find love as they marry someone they've never met before embarking on a series of tasks, home stays, commitment ceremonies and dinner parties to determine if they're a good match.

When the experiment reaches its conclusion, the couples who remain together then must decide whether or not they still want to be in a relationship at the final vows.

Mel Schilling, Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken are all once again back as the relationship experts attempting to navigate the newlyweds through the process, while this year's cohort include an "old-school" bride who wants a traditional romance, as well as an English groom who is looking for his "Miss Perfect".

MAFS has become a huge international hit, with the UK version of the show having now run for nine seasons, concluding its most recent outing back in November.

But the Australian iteration of the show has emerged as particular fan favourite, so the news of a confirmed UK release date for the latest run will come as very welcome news for viewers – here's hoping for plenty of drama!

Married at First Sight Australia starts Monday 3rd March at 9pm on E4. Stream on Channel 4.

