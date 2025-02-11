This year, the Australian series features an "old school" bride who wants a traditional romance, as well as English groom who is looking for his "miss perfect".

So, when can viewers tune in? Read on to find out everything you need to know about Married at First Sight Australia 2025.

MAFS Australia 2024. Red Arrow/Nine

Not yet – but it's coming! E4 recently revealed a teaser trailer of what's to come on this season of Married at First Sight Australia and rest assured, there is plenty of drama.

Along with the trailer, the channel confirmed the series "is coming soon to E4 and Channel 4 Streaming".

What channel will Married at First Sight Australia 2025 be on?

Married at First Sight Sight Australia 2025 will return once more to E4 for viewers in the UK.

Viewers can also stream live via Channel 4.com or catch up at a later time on the site.

While an exact release date and time is yet to be confirmed, we'll be sure to keep this page updated when it is.

Who is on Married at First Sight Australia 2025?

As the series is already airing in Australia, the couples were unveiled back in January. Below is the list of singles taking part in this year's Married at First Sight Australia.

Sierah

Jacqui

Ash

Awhina

Carina

Jamie

Katie

Lauren

Morena

Rhi

Adrian

Billy

Dave

Eliot

Jeff

Paul

Ryan

Tony

Tim

Jake

Who are the Married at First Sight Australia experts?

Mel Schilling and John Aiken. Faith Moran/Wireimage

Mel Schilling, Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken are back once more to guide the couples through a hopefully harmonious relationship.

Mel is a dating and relationship expert who also appears on the UK version of the series. Meanwhile, John has been working in the relationships field for over 25 years and appears alongside Alessandra, a certified clinical sexologist with over 20 years of experience.

Speaking of the new series, Mel said: "One of the great challenges for our couples is to let go of old behaviour patterns. When they enter the experiment, they have often been single for a long time and there are always underlying reasons for this.

"Our couples need to unlearn old habits, trust the process and take risks in order to learn new ways to not only communicate but also flourish in relationships."

Married at First Sight Australia 2025 is coming to Channel 4 soon.

