The reality TV dating show follows a fresh set of wannabe brides and grooms as they prepare to walk down the aisle and meet for the first time, after being coupled up by relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling, and clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla.

Married at First Sight Australia is back for more explosive rows at the infamous dinner parties and tears of rejection/joy at the commitment ceremonies as it returns for season 9 on E4.

The experiment will then document the newlyweds' relationships as they go on honeymoon and move in together as husband and wife, to see whether they have hit it off or are having second thoughts.

Season 9 will also see the return of the popular Home Stays Week, along with Alessandra’s Intimacy Week, Confessions Week, and the revealing Couples Retreat where each of the brides and grooms go away on holiday together.

Married at First Sight Australia

Speaking about the show's return, Karl Warner, Head of Youth and Digital at E4, said: "We’ve now caught up with the Australian broadcast schedule so we can be as close to the action as possible. Married at First Sight Australia is the show everyone was talking about in 2021 and I’ve no doubt it’ll be just as addictive in 2022."

Married at First Sight Australia launched in the UK on Monday, February 21st on E4, and is available to catchup on 4 On Demand. The show will then air weekly Monday to Thursday evenings, over the course of 30 episodes.

How to watch Married At First Sight Australia season 9 online

Married at First Sight Australia is airing on E4 now, and is available to catch up on All4.

The series will then air weekly Monday to Thursday evenings at 7.30pm.

There will be 30 episodes in total.

Married at First Sight Australia airs on Mondays - Thursdays on E4 at 7:30pm and is available for catchup on 4 On Demand now.

