First up was Lauren and Eliot, who the experts put down to "fate" them applying for the same season as their views on relationships lined up.

However, there were some worries Eliot could've bolted from the wedding as he admitted that "if there's not a massive spark initially, then I won't even finish the ceremony, I'll just leave"!

But luckily for Lauren and Eliot, the pair hit it off at the altar, until some unruly wedding guests threatened to ruin a happy day.

As the new couple began getting to know each other, Lauren's sister Tamara threatened to leave the wedding and stormed out of the room before she returned and began to cry.

"I find it very frustrating that she can't keep it together for the sake of me," Lauren said.

In spite of all the drama, the couple kept their spirits up, but Eliot admitted he found Tamara's behaviour "off-putting".

So, who exactly are Lauren and Eliot and are they still together? Read on for everything you need to know!

Who is Lauren on MAFS Australia?

Lauren.

Age: 37

Job: Business owner

Location: Queensland

Lauren Hall is a 37-year-old business owner from Queensland, who isn't prepared to settle for anything less than she deserves.

Considering herself to be an old-school romantic, Lauren admits that communicating isn't her strong suit and that modern dating isn't for her.

With people often quick to judge her, Lauren hopes the experts can help her find her perfect match and, hopefully, teach her a few things along the way.

Who is Eliot on MAFS Australia?

Eliot.

Age: 35

Job: Business owner

Location: Queensland

Eliot Donovan is a 35-year-old business owner from Queensland and is in a very similar position to Lauren.

Eliot knows exactly what he wants in a partner and is looking for a traditional relationship where he is the provider.

After setting up businesses in Australia and Sri Lanka, Eliot has landed in the Gold Coast and is looking for that person to settle down with.

While he is usually a lone wolf, Eliot wants "a partnership with a classy woman who will soften his hard edges".

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Eliot still together?

Lauren and Eliot. Nine/Seven.One Studios/Geoff Magee

For those tuning into the first episode, as it stands Lauren and Eliot are still together, but as fans will know it's only a matter of time before cracks begin to show at the commitment ceremony and dinner parties.

Below contains spoilers for Married at First Sight 2025 for episodes that have aired in Australia.

Lauren and Eliot became the first of the Married at First Sight Australia 2025 couples to split up.

The day before they were meant to set off on their honeymoon, Eliot declared he and Lauren were "not really right for each other" and that he didn't like that Lauren was older than him.

"He's so annoying, [I] can't stand him," Lauren told the cameras.

The following morning, Eliot left, with Lauren telling producers that he had robbed her "of this experience".

She said: "I know that I can be difficult and Eliot isn’t what I’d normally choose. But I was still willing to try… to learn from the experts and see what I can do better [in relationships]."

Eliot then asked to meet with expert John Aiken and said: "I've been pretty consistent with that I've been looking for. The person I was matched with was nothing like that. I was expecting to meet a cute librarian-like girl that was younger than me, and I ended up with what felt like a Kardashian sister."

As Lauren made an appearance at the first dinner party of the season, she was shocked to see that Eliot did not show up, thus marking an end to their relationship.

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 airs Mondays to Thursdays on E4 at 9pm.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.