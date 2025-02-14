As ever, 20 singles entered the experiment back in January for those tuning in Down Under, as they put their faith in the experts to hopefully find their perfect match.

Over the years, MAFS Australia hasn't always had the best track record when it comes to lasting relationships, but could season 12 be the one to change that?

As the series is already under way in Australia and will be coming soon to the UK, read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Married at First Sight Australia 2025.

Married at First Sight Australia 2025 cast

Sierah

Jacqui

Ash

Awhina

Carina

Jamie

Katie

Lauren

Morena

Rhi

Adrian

Billy

Dave

Eliot

Jeff

Paul

Ryan

Tony

Tim

Jake

Scroll on to learn more about the cast of Married at First Sight Australia 2025.

Sierah

Age: 31

Job: Financial associate advisor

Location: Victoria

Sierah hasn't had much experience when it comes to relationships, with the longest time she has dated someone being just four months.

With extremely high standards and not looking to rely on anyone, Sierah wants "a kind, caring and compassionate man", allowing her to fall in love for the first time.

Jacqui

Age: 29

Job: Consultant

Location: New South Wales

Jacqui is incredibly accomplished, having won the title of Miss New Zealand in 2021, becoming a certified yoga teacher and obtaining a double degree in law and finance.

After splitting from her partner of seven years, Jacqui moved to Australia a year ago and is ready to settle down, hoping for "a tall, blonde, open-minded and intelligent man", ideally who is "a male version of herself".

Ash

Age: 34

Job: Dance studio owner

Location: Queensland

Ash describes herself as playful and caring and is looking for someone honest, warm and kind, as well as someone she can start a family with.

A big fan of the experiment already, Ash is ready to find the one and is putting her faith in the experts to do just that!

Awhina

Age: 30

Job: Aged care worker

Location: Western Australia

Awhina is one of this year's most opinionated brides, according to Channel Nine, and jokes that her future husband will quickly learn that she and her twin sister are a package deal.

As a single mother, it's been a while since Awhina dipped her toes into the dating world and is putting her trust in the Married at First Sight experts to do the hard work for her.

Carina

Age: 31

Job: Digital marketing manager

Location: Western Australia

Being one of five siblings and the only single one, Carina feels pressure to tie the knot. Her ideal husband would be "tall, handsome, European and educated" and it's imperative he can fit in with her "loud family".

Jamie

Age: 28

Job: Account manager

Location: Victoria

Jamie describes herself as "feisty and passionate" and isn't afraid to stand up for what is right and "has no problem getting involved in other people's business".

Her ideal partner is someone "covered in tattoos, who loves hard, but at the same time is also patient, kind and calming".

Katie

Age: 37

Job: CEO

Location: Queensland

Katie is a successful CEO of a chain of restaurants but her dating life is quite the opposite. She has been unlucky in love in the past and is sick of being disappointed and hopes the experts can find her a man who is "kind, honest, wants a family and knows how to communicate".

Lauren

Age: 37

Job: Business owner

Location: Queensland

Considering herself to be an "old-school romantic", Lauren admits that communicating isn't her strong suit and doesn't excel when it comes to modern dating.

She is hoping the experts can help her not only find her future partner but also teach her a few things along the way.

Morena

Age: 57

Job: DJ/Fitness instructor

Location: Victoria

Morena became a DJ at 53 years old, which she says gave her a new lease on life.

As a single mum with two teenage children, it's been seven years since her marriage ended, and she is now learning to put herself first. As she puts her faith in the experts, Morena wants to find a king who will treat her like a queen.

Rhi

Age: 34

Job: Account manager

Location: Victoria

Rhi has admittedly never been in love but is now ready to settle down and raise a family. She is looking for someone to do life with and who is "equally as driven and has a warm heart and kind eyes".

Adrian

Age: 30

Job: E-commerce business owner

Location: New South Wales

Adrian is the eldest of five children, including an identical twin brother and twin sisters. He runs his own e-commerce business where he designs and sells sports bags which makes him lonely at times due to how time-consuming it can be.

The 30-year-old is ready to find a partner that understands him and who is open, honest and comfortable in their own skin.

Billy

Age: 31

Job: Plasterer

Location: Western Australia

Billy moved from England to Perth with his family 15 years ago and when it comes to relationships, will go to extreme lengths to protect his partner.

He is looking for his "Miss Perfect" and described his ideal partner as "positive, confident, and someone who enjoys Saturday nights at home".

Dave

Age: 36

Job: Builder

Location: Victoria

Dave is giving love another shot after an engagement that ended a year ago. But since then, Dave has spent time working on himself and is ready to give the Married at First Sight experiment a chance.

Eliot

Age: 35

Job: Business owner

Location: Queensland

Eliot admits to having very high standards and his number one deal-breaker is a lack of authenticity.

A self-described lone wolf, Eliot wants a partnerships "with a classy woman who will soften his hard edges".

Jeff

Age: 39

Job: Electrician

Location: Victoria

Jeff describes himself as "loving, caring and fun" and as he nears the 40 mark, he is feeling the pressure to settle down and start a family.

Paul

Age: 30

Job: Western Australia

Location: Wellness advisor

Paul is a hopeless romantic who feels as though he has exhausted all dating avenues, having had no luck when it comes to dating apps.

After being single for three years, Paul is ready to let someone into his life.

Ryan

Age: 36

Job: Project manager

Location: New South Wales

Ryan is looking to be matched with someone who is "equally intelligent and believes attraction can manifest in many forms", with physical chemistry being "very important" to him.

Tony

Age: 53

Job: Charter captain

Location: New South Wales

Tony runs a fishing charter business and while he is happiest on the water, the one thing missing from his life is having someone to share that happiness with.

Tim

Age: 38

Job: Primary school teacher

Location: Victoria

After taking a year out to work on himself and recover from his last relationship, Tim is ready to meet his future wife.

Describing himself as "a big, cuddly teddy bear", Tim is looking for a caring partner who he hopes he can form a genuine connection with.

Jake

Age: 30

Job: Teacher

Location: Western Australia

Having been in two serious relationships, one lasting 10 years and the other three, Jake blames his lack of communication.

Since his last relationship, Jake hasn't found someone on his wavelength, and is hoping the Married at First Sight experiment can change that.

Married at First Sight Australia 2025 is coming to E4 and Channel 4 soon.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.