As ever, the original participants were invited to the wedding, and while the ceremony went smoothly, Jacqui and Ryan's relationship issues became the main event.

This may have left viewers wanting to know more about Beth and Teejay and the all-important question as to whether or not they are still together. Read on to learn more about the couple and their status in the experiment.

Who is Beth on MAFS Australia?

Beth. Nine/Seven.One Studios

Age: 28

Job: Salon Manager

Location: Queensland

Instagram: @bethh.kellyy

Beth moved from Lancashire in England to Australia with her family 12 years ago, and is looking to find a love that she has always longed for.

Having never been in a relationship before, Beth is now ready to settle down and share her life with someone, and is hoping the experts match her with someone who can make her laugh and who she can be herself around.

Beth isn't afraid of confrontation but is equally always the person people can lean on for advice and support.

Who is Teejay on MAFS Australia?

Teejay. Nine/Seven.One Studios

Age: 28

Job: Business development manager

Location: Queensland

Instagram: @teejayhalkias

Teejay comes from a large family and is one of seven siblings, and is the only one still single! Now diving into the experiment, he is ready to build a life with someone.

While he keeps himself busy playing sports, Teejay would love someone to come home to at night and describes himself as a "loving, caring and tentative partner".

Are MAFS Australia's Beth and Teejay still together?

Beth and Teejay. Nine/Seven.One Studios

Beth and Teejay hit it off immediately on their wedding day, despite the distractions from the original cast members.

For audiences in the UK, Beth and Teejay are going strong and are still in the experiment.

Below contains spoilers for Married at First Sight 2025 for episodes that have aired in Australia.

Beth and Teejay are still together in episodes that have aired Down Under.

After what appeared to be a good start between the two, cracks began to show when intimacy became an issue for them, with Teejay admitting he couldn't see a future with Beth beyond the experiment.

Things came to a head when Teejay wrote 'leave' and Beth wrote 'stay' at the final commitment ceremony, but when this happens the couple must remain in the experiment for another week.

Based on reports on the official MAFS Australia website, the pair are still together.

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 airs Monday to Thursday on E4.

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 airs Monday to Thursday on E4.