After what felt like a tense five-minute wait, hosts Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby announced that Sam Aston was crowned the champion of Dancing on Ice 2025!

Alongside their professional skating partner Molly Lanaghan, the pair celebrated their win to a studio applause.

Sam Aston. ITV

This year's final saw TOWIE star Dan Edgar, Coronation Street actor Sam Aston, former footballer Anton Ferdinand and TV presenter Michaela Strachan all take to the ice one last time in a bid to impress the judges.

Their show-stopping performances were then scored by Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse, but as ever, the result all came down to the public vote.

This year's line-up first began with 12 celebrities, but before the season began airing it was knocked down to 11 after Dame Sarah Storey was forced to pull out of the competition.

Storey announce the news on her Instagram at the time and wrote: "Absolutely gutted to have my Dancing on Ice training interrupted in this way - just as my first routine with @slongchambon was really coming together!

"An awkward stumble and fall with my left foot stuck on the ice sadly led to me fracturing my left ankle."

Dame Sarah Storey. ITV

Tonight's final vote saw Anton Ferdinand finish in third place and left Michaela Strachan and Sam Aston to go head-to-head to compete for the title of champion.

Aston follows in the footsteps of Ryan Thomas, who won the series last year.

Dancing on Ice is available to watch on ITVX.

