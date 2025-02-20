This new season will see plenty of iconic vehicles taking centre stage, as well as celebrating the rich history of automotives generally.

As for Clarkson's involvement, the presenter will be part of an "unforgettable car reveal at his famous farm", with the synopsis revealing: "This season, in a groundbreaking TV first, car show legends Jeremy Clarkson and Mike Brewer team up with Tim and Fuzz to restore and return beautifully refurbished vehicles to their deserving owners."

Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond in The Grand Tour Prime Video

It continues: "Episode 5 takes viewers to Jeremy Clarkson’s iconic farm for an unforgettable car reveal, while in Episode 2, Mike Brewer showcases his expertise with a jaw-dropping restoration at his Sheffield-based dealership. The series also features a special appearance from comedian Johnny Vegas, with more celebrities to be announced.

"In another landmark moment for Car SOS, the new series puts science to the test by exploring whether convertible cars are genuinely more fun and exciting to drive than hatchbacks.

"A team of scientists joins the action, measuring brainwaves and heart rates as drivers—including Tim and Fuzz—put two identical cars to the test: one a convertible and the other a hatchback, with some truly remarkable results that might just change the way we view open-top driving."

Of course, Clarkson is known for helming Top Gear and The Grand Tour with Richard Hammond and James May, with the latter Prime Video series having come to an end last year.

For fans of his, this will be a welcome return to form. Clarkson is also known for presenting Who Wants To Be a Millionaire, as well as Clarkson's Farm.

Aside from guest appearances by Clarkson, comedian Johnny Vegas and car expert Mike Brewer, this 13th season of Car SOS will also see a host of regular people, nominated by their family or friends, who are set to be treated to the car restoration of a lifetime.

Continuing the general format of previous seasons, the segment is a heartfelt one that also demonstrates the beauty of car restoration.

As the series synopsis states: "Each episode weaves in personal stories that highlight the emotional connection between the owner and their vehicle.

"Heartfelt interviews with friends and family reveal why the car means so much, building anticipation for the key moment: the big reveal where the owner is surprised with their beautifully restored car."

Car S.O.S season 13 premieres on National Geographic on Thursday 13th March at 8pm, with new episodes every Thursday at 8pm.

