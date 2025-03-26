Hosted by former American footballer Taylor Lewan, Battle Camp will see campers divided into three teams: the Wolves, the Bears and the Eagles - but only one person can win.

Each episode will see the Netflix stars do whatever it takes to keep their name off the elimination spinning wheel, which dictates who stays and who goes, with all 10 episodes launching on Wednesday 23rd April.

Taking part in the series are plenty of faces viewers know and love including The Mole season 1 contestant Avori Henderson, Too Hot to Handle's Brianna Balram, Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match alum Chase DeMoor, Cheer star Gabi Butler, Too Hot to Handle icon Georgia Hassarati and Selling the OC's Gio Helou.

Battle Camp host Taylor Lewan. Camila Jurado/Netflix

Joining them is Love Is Blind's Irina Solomonova, The Circle's Kyle Fuller, The Ultimatum's Lexi Cayla, Squid Game: The Challenge's Lorenzo Nobilio, Too Hot to Handle's Louis Russell, Cheer's Morgan Simianer, The Circle's Nick Uhlenhuth, Selling the OC's Polly Brindle and The Circle star Quori-Tyler Bullock.

Rounding out the cast is The Circle's Shubham Goel, The Mole's Antonio Alejandro Castellanos and Squid Game: The Challenge star Trey Plutnicki.

By the end of the 10 episodes, the Battle Camp winner will take home a $250,000 cash prize and there is just under a month to find out who exactly that will be!

Battle Camp will be released on Wednesday 23rd April on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

