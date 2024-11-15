In the video, McCall said: "A few months ago, I did a menopause talk for a company and they offered me a health scan in return, which I thought I was going to ace. But it turned out I had a benign brain tumour called a colloid cyst, which is very rare - three in a million.

"And so I slightly put my head in the sand for a while, and then I saw quite a few neurosurgeons. I got lots of opinions, and I realised that I have to get it taken out. It's big for the space. It fills the space. It's 14mm wide, and it needs to come out because if it grows, it would be bad. So I'm having it removed via a craniotomy."

McCall asked fans to "say a prayer for me" but added: "I am in good spirits... I'm OK. It's been up and down, obviously. We've been through a lot, yes."

She added: "I don't want you to worry about me. I'm doing that enough. But I'm not worrying too much and I am in a good space. I have all the faith in the world in my surgeon and his team, and I am handing the reins over to him. He knows what he's doing, and I'm going to do the getting better bit after. I'll see you on the other side."

The video, which also featured McCall's husband Michael Douglas, was posted alongside a message from Douglas, in which he said: "Hey everyone. Michael here. @davinamccall will be 'off grid' for a bit while she recovers from this brain operation. She is in great shape and in very good hands.

"I’ll do the odd update from her account here for anyone interested. I’m sure she’ll read all the comments when she’s able to so feel free to send love. The support of people is amazingly powerful. Have a great day everyone."

The video has been met with waves of support from fans and those in the TV industry, with presenter Julia Bradbury commenting: "You are loved and supported. Sending all my love. I know how scared you are. Recover, repair, heal. See you on the other side."

Meanwhile, Rylan Clark commented: "We’re all thinking of you beautiful."

The Brain Tumour Charity told BBC News that it is "grateful that she has chosen to raise awareness of this uniquely devastating disease", and wishes McCall "the best possible outcome".

Earlier this year, McCall won a special recognition award at the NTAs for her contribution to the TV industry.

For more information, advice and support about brain tumours, please visit The Brain Tumour Charity website or call them on 0808 800 0004.

