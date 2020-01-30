Here's everything you need to know about the Bristol-based contestant.

Siânnise Fudge - Key Facts

Age: 25

From: Bristol

Job: Beauty consultant

Instagram: @siannisefudge

Coupled up with: Luke T

Siânnise's time in the Love Island villa so far...

Poor Siânnise hasn't managed to find the one she's been after, and has been in a couple of friendship-only couples.

She was initially paired up with Nas Majeed, but after he tried his luck, she gave him the cold shoulder.

Siânnise then moved on to chase Connagh Howard, but the hunky model decided he liked Sophie Piper more and decided to couple up with her, before he eventually found romance with Rebecca Gormley.

She seemed to be getting on well with newbie Luke T, but Rebecca got in the way and managed to steal him too, prompting the best meme of Love Island 2020.

In a tense recoupling, Siânnise opted to go back to Nas so they could both have a chance at finding love.

And it seems love she may have found, as Siânnise caught the attention of Luke T, later coupling up with him.

What is Siânnise looking for in a man?

The beauty consultant, who proudly told RadioTimes.com that she's 'just a normal girl', is known by her friends as Princess Jasmine and it seems she's on the look out for her prince.

Speaking ahead of her ITV2 debut, Siânnise announced her perfect type on paper, saying: "Tall, dark and handsome – I'm after my own Aladdin, I guess."

What will make her dump a fellow Islander?

"Arrogance, or someone who is full of themselves," Siânnise admitted.

The self-confessed "sassy and fun" contestant won't be afraid to get her man, either.

"If I see something I want, I'm not afraid to go for it. That's what I'm going into the villa to do. I'm up for a challenge!"

