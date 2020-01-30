Finley Tapp - Key Facts

Age: 20

Job: Recruitment consultant and footballer - plays for Oxford City

In three words: Loud, outgoing and good looking

Instagram: @finn_tapp

Coupled up with: Paige

Finley's time in the Love Island villa so far...

Finley immediately set eyes on Paige Turley and it seemed he couldn't get her out of his head.

After taking her on a date, he decided very quickly he didn't want anyone else and even planted a kiss on her lips.

The pair seemed to be fairly strong but Finley did have a wobble over Rebecca Gormley.

Will he stay with Paige and claim the cash prize?

How old is Finley?

Despite his appearance, many islanders were shocked to discover he's only 20-years-old.

It seemed to put some of the girls off a bit as they wondered whether they could date someone so much younger than them.

Will Finn struggle to couple up as a result?

What is Finley's ideal woman?

Finley, who rates himself a 9/10, says it's "not all about looks" when he's choosing a partner.

"I want a girl who is fun and outgoing and someone who can make me laugh," he said. "I don’t have a type looks-wise but obviously you want that initial attraction."

He adds his celebrity crush is Maya Jama.

Does Finley have his eye on anyone in the villa?

Siannise, Paige and Sophie are in Finley's firing line, with Finley adding he's not afraid to ruffle a few feathers to get what he wants.

"It’ll be great if I come out of the villa with mates but if I need to step on toes to get the girl I like, I’ll do it," he said.

"If you feel like you’ve got loyalties with the boys and they’ve shown you loyalty before then that’s where the respect lies."

Is Finley loyal?

According to Finley, yes.

"I’ve always been loyal. Whenever I start getting the wandering eye, it’s time to break up. Who knows what could happen in the villa!"

Having started out at the MK Dons Academy aged just eight, he played for the team professionally in 2018. After being loaned to seventh-tier team Staines Town until January 2019, Finley then chose to sign with Oxford City as a defender.

Finley suffered a head injury in January last year after he was knocked unconscious on the pitch during a match against Dartford.

Meet your Winter Love Island 2020 contestants

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2