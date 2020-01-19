Here's everything you need to know about Ollie...

Why has Ollie left Love Island?

Ollie decided to leave the villa after only three days when he realised he was still in love with his ex-girlfriend.

"I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else… I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings.

At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them," he said in a statement.

Key Facts Age: 23 Job: Heir to the Lanhydrock estate/Land owner Instagram: @olliesjwilliams Coupled up with: Paige, before exit In three words: I am fun, energetic and traditional

How would Ollie describe his ideal woman?

Ollie says that his dream woman is "blonde, athletic and funny" and that his celebrity crush is Lily James. "She's pretty gorgeous," he says.

What does Ollie think makes him the ideal contestant?

"I’m an alpha male. Wherever I go, I boss the room, I boss whatever I’m doing. I’ll be the butt of all jokes but I’ll also be the one to make all of the jokes," he says. "I'm attention seeking and I like to be the centre of what is going on at the time. I wear my emotions on my sleeve, I’m upfront and let people know what I think of them too."

He looks set to be raucous in the villa, after he admitted to RadioTimes.com that he was previously expelled from boarding school.

And he's no stranger to dabbling in reality TV, adding there has been "murmurs" about him and his sister joining Made in Chelsea.

What is Ollie's best chat up line?

Ollie says that the best chat up line he's ever used is ‘Do you know Polzeath beach in Cornwall? I own it.’

Ollie's father is Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock, and his family title is Viscount Clifden. He says, "When my father passes away or abdicates, as the eldest child, I will take on the titles and the estate. I’m the heir of Lanhydrock."

However, there's a few technicalities over his inheritance, which can be unveiled here.

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays.