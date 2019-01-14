The 24-year-old, who’s dating Dancing on Ice contestant Wes Nelson, appeared at the second Dancing on Ice live show last night to support her boyfriend of seven months as he made his ice-skating debut.

But while the Dancing on Ice judges loved Wes's performance with professional partner Vanessa Bauer, who won the show last year with X Factor alumnus Jake Quickenden, it seems Megan was less than impressed with Wes's partner herself.

The reality TV star accused Vanessa, 22, of using her recent break-up with her boyfriend of two and a half years as a way of getting herself publicity – and added that she believed Vanessa had treated her coldly after last night’s show.

In a strongly-worded post on her Instagram story (which has since been deleted), Megan wrote, “Vanessa, love that you decide to announce your break-up with your boyfriend on the night of your first performance with my boyfriend.

“You’ve never reached out to me once or invited me to watch you train, it pained you to introduce yourself to me last night, you didn’t even look me in the eye LOL.

“Hope the tactical break-up got you the headlines you wanted babe.”

Boyfriend Wes took to his own Instagram story to defend reports that Megan was ‘miserable’ on last night’s show and called reports of a Strictly-style Dancing on Ice curse “absolute b******s.”

Dancing on Ice host Phillip Schofield has previously dubbed the idea of Dancing on Ice getting its own 'Strictly curse' “a blessing.”

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, he said, “It’s a blessing for people who make telly shows. Everyone likes a little bit of spice. Nobody’s breaking any rules.

“There are always Dancing on Ice romances. They happen quietly sometimes, they happen a little more loudly sometimes.”

While Bauer is yet to directly respond to Megan's Instagram post, she has since posted a new photo herself, with the caption seeming to hint at the drama off-ice.

She captioned a selection of photos, "Because whenever I’m on the ice everything is good again. I’m so grateful for yesterday’s voting window number.

"There is nothing in the world I am more passionate about and that makes me happier than figure skating !

"Last nights number was an absolute dream. I can’t thank everybody enough for all the love and support."

She then added the hashtags "strong woman" and "women empowerment."

This is not the first time Megan has landed herself in hot water with a Dancing on Ice co-star: Gemma Collins’ partner Matt Evers hit back after she said the outfits worn by the men on the programme were “unmanly.”

Matt responded, “It is not unmanly to wear sequins and lycra, OK?”

Looks as if things are about to get seriously frosty on Dancing on Ice.

Dancing on Ice continues Sunday at 6pm on ITV