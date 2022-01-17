How to vote for Dancing on Ice 2022

Dancing on Ice 2022 has kicked off, with the first six skating couples – Sally Dynevor and Matt Evers, Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty, Bez and Angela Eagan, Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer, Ria Hebden and Łukasz Różycki and Kye Whyte and Tippy Packard – taking to the ice in a bid to secure their spot in next week’s show.

Everyone always has their favourite skaters.

2022 contestant Brendan Cole glided to the top of the leaderboard, impressing the judging panel – Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and new judge Oti Mabuse – as well as the viewers at home, while Ria Hebden became the first celebrity to face next week’s skate-off.

Week two of the show will see the remaining six couples take to the ice for the first time, with one of them going head-to-head with Hebden in the first skate-off of the 2022 series.

So, without further ado, read on for all the details on how to vote.

How can you vote in Dancing on Ice 2022?

Unlike previous seasons, votes are not being counted via the app in 2022.

Instead, viewers in the UK can vote for the contestant they wish to remain in the competition using mobile short dial codes (MSDCs, also known as Voice Short Codes) for voting via mobile phones.

UK mobile users can dial a 7-digit number, which is the MSDC for the chosen contestant on the show. A recorded message will confirm the vote.

Can you vote via text?

You can no longer vote via text.

ITV abandoned that method as it was possible that text votes would not be received during the voting window and could therefore not be counted (although they would still incur a charge).

By calling an MSDC number, you will be able to listen to a recorded message that will confirm whether your vote has been counted or not.

How many votes do you get?

Viewers have up to a maximum of five votes per registered mobile number, with each vote costing 35p.

MSDC voting is only available from a mobile phone, and not from a landline or any other device.

Can you vote online?

Yes, viewers can vote online free of charge by visiting the ITV website and following the instructions there.

The Golden Ticket rule explained

From fantastic routines to shocking falls and a lot of injuries, we’ve seen it all on Dancing on Ice over the years.

And in 2021, there was another first – the Golden Ticket, which was handed out by the four judges (then Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman) to their favourite performance of the night during the first two episodes of the series.

The Golden Ticket gave the chosen contestant a pass into week three of the show, meaning they were able to escape the public vote.

Revealing how it worked last year, judge Dean explained: “There is a golden ticket situation for the first two episodes. The judges are going to give one celebrity the opportunity to be out of the public vote based on their performance that night.”

Will the Golden Ticket return in Dancing on Ice 2022?

Last year the Golden Tickets were handed out during the first two episodes of the series.

It’s not looking like the Golden Ticket will return for the 2022 series, given that it made no appearance in the first episode on Sunday 16th January.