The presenter will join Holly Willoughby to host the show's Dance Week, with the Dancing on Ice panel, including Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo returning to the series to give their verdict on the Dancing on Ice 2022 contestants .

Stephen Mulhern has been confirmed to replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing on Ice this weekend (Sunday, 6th February).

Schofield tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week and was therefore forced to isolate, missing out his presenting duties on This Morning, as well as the ITV skating show.

A spokesperson for Dancing on Ice said: "This Sunday's episode of Dancing on Ice will be hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern while Phillip Schofield continues to self-isolate."

The show will be the first time Mulhern and Willoughby have presented together since their days working on children's television almost two decades ago.

Mulhern said in a statement: "I’m very much looking forward to being back hosting alongside my good friend Holly this weekend. It’s big shoes to fill and I’m wishing Phillip a speedy recovery.

"I’m a big fan of Dancing on Ice and for one night only I’m thrilled to be rink side watching the action unfold. It’s going to be unbelievable!"

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Phillip shared an Instagram Stories post on Saturday (5th February 2022) that confirmed he had tested positive twice for Covid-19 on Saturday and wished his replacement good luck.

He penned: "Sorry @dancingonice Have an amazing show @stephenmulhern it's SO much fun x".

The presenter had revealed the news of his positive Covid-19 test result on his Instagram story on Monday, 31st February, sharing an image of a lateral flow test with two lines, alongside the caption: "Well b******s."

Phillip added: "Currently just a slightly sore throat."

The day after, Schofield called into This Morning and showed off his positive lateral flow test, as he revealed he was “disappointed” not to be in the studio.

Phillip Schofield won't join Holly Willoughby on Sunday after testing positive for Covid

He also updated his co-stars Alison Hammond and Rochelle Humes on his symptoms, saying that he “didn’t even have a sore throat anymore," but was still experiencing “a slight temperature."

Despite feeling mostly fine, the presenter revealed he was "cutting it fine" to host Dancing on Ice with Holly on Sunday, given that he'd tested positive on Monday, 31st January, and would need to isolate for five days and then return two negative tests in order return to work.

Schofield is expected to return to his presenting duties after his isolation period.

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice airs on ITV on Sundays at 6pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or check out our dedicated Entertainment hub.