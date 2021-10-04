Dancing on Ice 2022 signs Sally Dynevor as first contestant

ITV is gearing up for another series of Dancing on Ice and with only a couple of months to go until the 14th series starts, it’s about time we started to learn who will be taking part this year.

The list of celebrity contestants has now begun to be revealed and the first name disclosed is one that has been a regular fixture on our TV sets for 25 years – Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor.

She was announced via video link today (Monday, 4th October) on Lorraine and it seems Dynevor is under no illusions that this will be an easy ride.

But will she have what it takes to be a Dancing on Ice champion? Here is all you need to know about Sally Dynevor.

Who is Sally Dynevor?

Age: 58

Job: Actress

Instagram: sallydynevor

Twitter: @sallydynevor

We all know, Sally, surely? She has been a regular face on our screens for a long time now, starring as Sally Metcalfe in Coronation Street. She joined the soap back in 1986 and she has remained a permanent fixture on the cobbles to this day and has been at the heart of many memorable and dramatic stories.

Her Corrie role has not allowed much room for other acting projects but she has received many awards for her role on the ITV soap and she has an MBE for services to drama that she received this year.

She and her husband, Tim, have three children and one of them, Phoebe Harriet Dynevor, has followed in her acting footsteps and has recently been seen on Bridgerton.

What has Sally Dynevor said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Sally was revealed to be taking part while appearing on Lorraine and when asked if she had ever danced on ice before, she admitted that experience is not on her side. “No, never! I went with Hattie [her daughter] when she was little and I had a penguin and then thought this is too hard so I’ll go and get a coffee!”

But despite not having any experience on the ice, Sally knows that she is set to take on some really hard work. “This is a massive challenge. It really, really is. I’m not getting any younger, I’ve just got to take every opportunity I get so that when I’m old I can say you know what? I gave it a go.”

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in the New Year.