The Dancing on Ice panel, including new judge Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo will be back to give their verdict on each performance, while Holly Willoughby will return to host the series as usual.

ITV's Dancing on Ice continues this weekend, with the remaining Dancing on Ice 2022 contestants performing for the show's Dance Week.

Unfortunately, Phillip Schofield won't be live in the studio for Sunday night's show (6th February.)

Here's everything you need to know on Phillip's absence and who will be standing in for him on Dancing on Ice.

Why is Phillip Schofield not on Dancing on Ice?

Phillip Schofield has tested positive for coronavirus, meaning he'll have to sit out of his presenting duties while he isolates for the recommended time.

In the meantime, Phillip will be replaced by presenter Stephen Mulhern for the weekend.

A spokesperson for Dancing on Ice said on Saturday: "This Sunday's episode of Dancing on Ice will be hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern while Phillip Schofield continues to self-isolate."

Stephen Mulhern will replace Phillip Schofield on Sunday night's show

Phillip shared an Instagram Stories post on Saturday that confirmed he had tested positive twice for Covid-19 on Saturday and wished his replacement good luck.

He penned: "Sorry @dancingonice Have an amazing show @stephenmulhern it's SO much fun x".

Stephen Mulhern said in a statement: "I’m very much looking forward to being back hosting alongside my good friend Holly this weekend. It’s big shoes to fill and I’m wishing Phillip a speedy recovery. I’m a big fan of Dancing on Ice and for one night only I’m thrilled to be rink side watching the action unfold. It’s going to be unbelievable!"

On Monday, 31st January, Phillip shared the news on his Instagram story with a photo of his lateral flow test showing two lines.

“Well b******s," The TV presenter wrote, before adding: "Currently just a slightly sore throat."

When will Phillip Schofield return to Dancing on Ice?

Schofield's return to Dancing on Ice will depend on how soon he recovers from Covid-19.

Following his positive result, he'll need to isolate for five days. He will then need two negative lateral flow test results to return to his hosting duties.

This past week, Phillip Schofield missed out on presenting This Morning and admitted he was "cutting it fine" to host Dancing on Ice alongside Holly Willoughby, given that his COVID-19 test only came back as positive on Monday.

Dancing on Ice airs on ITV on Sundays at 6pm.