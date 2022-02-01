Why is Phillip Schofield not on This Morning? When host can return

Phil chatted with the presenting duo as they discussed what was coming up on the show including Gok Wan’s Chinese cookery segment to celebrate Chinese New Year and interviews with Lily James and Sebastian Stan ahead of Pam & Tommy’s hotly-anticipated release .

Phillip Schofield called into This Morning to chat with hosts Alison Hammond and Rochelle Humes today (1st February).

But why wasn’t the television presenter, who has hosted the weekday show since 2002, presenting today’s This Morning as usual?

Read on for everything you need to know about Schofield’s absence on This Morning and when he’s likely to return.

Why is Phillip Schofield not on This Morning?

Phillip Schofield has tested positive for coronavirus, meaning he was unable to present today’s show alongside Rochelle Humes, with Alison Hammond stepping in for him.

Phillip shared the news on his Instagram story yesterday evening (31st January) with a photo of his lateral flow test showing two clear lines.

Phillip wrote alongside the photo: “Well b******s."

The TV presenter added: "Currently just a slightly sore throat."

Phillip called into This Morning today (1st February) and showed off his positive lateral flow test (above), saying that he was “disappointed” not to be in the studio.

Schofield told his co-stars that he “didn’t even have a sore throat anymore” before adding that, aside from “a slight temperature”, he felt fine.

He also admitted that he was “cutting it fine” with regards to presenting Dancing on Ice with Holly Willoughby on Sunday given that his COVID-19 test came back as positive on Monday.

When will Phillip Schofield return to This Morning?

Schofield's return to This Morning will depend on how quickly he recovers from COVID-19.

The TV host will need to isolate for five days, meaning he won’t be hosting This Morning this week.

He will then need two negative lateral flow test results to return to his hosting duties.

ITV declined to comment when contacted by RadioTimes.com.

Holly Willoughby has also been absent from This Morning as of late to facilitate her involvement in new BBC show Wim ‘The Iceman’ Hof’s Superstar Survival with Lee Mack in Southern Europe.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am to 12.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. Previous instalments are available on ITV Hub.

Advertisement

Find out what’s on tonight with our TV Guide.