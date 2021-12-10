This Morning’s Phillip and Holly present on Friday in schedule shake-up

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will front This Morning on Friday in a schedule change-up.

Friday morning instalments are usually presented by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

The pair took the regular slot in early 2021 after the Friday episodes were previously fronted by married presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Phillip and Holly still present the show on Mondays to Thursdays, but substitute presenters step in on school holidays.

However, in keeping with recent years, Phillip and Holly will front the final Friday show before the ITV favourite goes on a Christmas break for the schedules.

Speaking earlier in the week during a Dear Deidre phone-in slot, Phillip confirmed that he and Holly would be presenting on Friday.

Phillip revealed: “A quick word about Friday’s show, which we’re doing.

“He’s in high demand at this time of year, but Father Christmas will be taking a break from his busy schedule to answer your children’s questions.”

Holly then added: “So whether they’re wondering if Rudolph really is his favourite reindeer or whether he prefers mince pies or cookies by the chimney, it’s their chance to speak to the actual Santa.”

In addition to this, Phillip and Holly are also pre-recording a Christmas Day instalment of This Morning which will air on the big day at 10am.

The special episode will run from 10am until 12pm before being followed by James Martin’s Christmas Day cooking special.

Prior to This Morning, there will also be Christmas Day editions of Lorraine and Good Morning Britain.

In addition to this, the ITV Christmas schedule will also include Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs, The Masked Singalong, and Christmas Day editions of the ITV soaps Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

For more details on the best Christmas TV this year then read our guide.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am to 12.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. Previous instalments are available on ITV Hub.

