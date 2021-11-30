ITV announces Christmas Day 2021 schedule

ITV has announced its schedule for Christmas Day – with highlights including a special version of The Masked Singer titled The Masked Singalong and a festive episode of The Larkins.

The line-up also includes a special for Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs, while soaps feature prominently as ever, with hour-long episodes of both Emmerdale and Coronation Street to enjoy.

And in terms of films, Santa Claus: The Movie will air in mid-afternoon, while Richard Curtis’s modern classic Love Actually is shown in the late-night slot.

The day starts with one hour of CITV programming from 6am, before Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning take us through to midday.

Then it’s over to the celebrity chefs, with James Martin’s Christmas Day airing for two hours from noon and Ainsley Harriott’s Christmas Good Mood Food following, before the Queen’s Speech begins at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Christmas Eve highlights include festive specials for The Chase, Tipping Point, Bradley and Barney: Breaking Dad, Gino’s Italian Family Adventure and Spitting Image.

Elsewhere, former Britain’s Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy hosts a night of comedy and Michael Bublé provides musical entertainment in Christmas in the City.

Other shows of note to air in the run-up to Christmas include Coronation Street taking on Emmerdale in The Big Soap Quiz, a new documentary about Prince Philip, and specials for Alan Carr’s Epic Game Show and The Cube.

Films set to air during the week also include The Grinch, Shrek, Shaun of the Dead, Die Hard, Sing and The Holiday.

As for the Boxing Day schedule, there are episodes of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Take Away spin-off Double Trouble and All Star Musicals at Christmas, while legendary comedian Billy Connolly fronts documentary My Absolute Pleasure, a follow-up to last year’s It’s Been a Pleasure.

ITV has also announced that viewers will be able to watch many of its festive programmes – including the soaps – at whatever time they want, with the shows each becoming available on ITV Hub from the morning of their scheduled broadcast.

Among the shows that can be watched at any time are The Larkins, The Masked Singalong and All Star Musicals at Christmas.

