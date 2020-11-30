There is no change to the regular line-up from Monday to Thursday with popular hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby continuing in their roles.

Hammond has been a reporter for the show for a long time, having made her first-ever appearance on the programme as long ago as 2003, and said that she was "really excited" to be taking on regular hosting duties.

“I never dreamt that when I first joined This Morning – initially for a few months – that I would still be there 19 years later," she announced. "I genuinely care about the show and the viewers who watch, so it’s a huge privilege and honour to be hosting a show I adore so much. I’m just really excited to be doing even more of what I love alongside the lovely Dermot.”

Former X Factor presenter O'Leary has filled in on the show in the past and said he was “deeply thrilled and honoured" to be joining the team on a more regular basis.

"We have huge shoes to fill and we are well aware what a privilege it is to be stepping into them," he said. "Above all, we want to have fun and for you to be able to kick your weekend off with a smile, especially given the year we've all had. So I'm delighted to be co-hosting with the living embodiment of sunshine on a rainy day. I can't wait to get started.”

Managing Director, ITV Daytime, Emma Gormley said of the appointments, “We are delighted that Alison and Dermot will be joining the main presenting family on This Morning. Alison has provided some of the most memorable moments on the show in recent times and teamed up with the brilliant Dermot we think they are a great pairing in addition to our fabulous presenting line up of Phillip and Holly and Eamonn & Ruth.”

