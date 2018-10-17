But not everyone sees the Strictly curse as necessarily a bad thing, with Phillip Schofield – host of ITV's deep-frozen equivalent Dancing on Ice – having rather a different view of on-screen romances.

Seann Walsh, Katya Jones, Strictly (BBC)

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the ITV Palooza on Tuesday night, the 56-year-old presenter explained, “It’s not a curse, it’s a blessing! It’s a blessing for people who make telly shows. Everyone likes a little bit of spice. Nobody’s breaking any rules.

“There are always Dancing on Ice romances. They happen quietly sometimes, they happen a little more loudly sometimes. Don’t forget we have Frankie and David Seaman, they met on the show and they got married. It’s happened.”

Other Dancing on Ice romances include Sylvain Longchambon and Jennifer Metcalfe in 2011 – before the professional swiftly skated off with new dance partner Samia Ghadie two years later.

Canadian skate professional Brianne Delcourt also had her fair share of romances on the ice – most recently with EastEnders’ star Matt Lapinskas in 2013 before the pair broke up shortly after.

Back on Strictly’s firmer ground, it seems Walsh and Jones have since been forgiven for their kiss, with the pair sailing through to the fifth week of the competition.

After reportedly swapping the raunchier cha cha for a more chummy Charleston last week, the pair are now dancing an equally sexless quickstep to Jake Bugg’s Lightning Bolt.

