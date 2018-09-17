“It’s all made up, it’s all just incorrect”, Hope explains in this week's Radio Times Strictly special edition.

“They’re writing about my ex-boyfriend as though I dumped him or something. We broke up a year ago, it had nothing to do with this. It’s just really weird. I just hope people don’t believe it.”

Hope, who is paired with new professional dancer Graziano Di Prima, says she’s “living my best life” despite all the extra attention. “It’s fantastic, I feel so lucky, I really do. I feel like I’ve got the opportunity to do something that every little girl has wanted.”

“If there’s a bit more attention and there are stories about your love life, you just have to ignore it,” she says.

