All eyes will likely once again be on Seann Walsh and Katya Jones, who were papped smooching earlier this month. They will be hoping that their Quickstep to Lightning Bolt by Jake Bugg can impress the judges this time around.

Elsewhere, week four leaderboard toppers Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton will be performing a Samba to Tequila by David Hirschfelder and The Bogo Pogo Orchestra, and former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts and her partner Pasha Kovalev will take on a Rumba to Something About the Way You Look Tonight by Elton John.

Get a look at all of the songs and dances for week five below.

What are the songs and dances for Strictly Come Dancing Week Five?

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev – Rumba to Something About the Way You Look Tonight by Elton John

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard – Couples’ Choice Contemporary dance to Runnin’ (Lose It All) by Naughty Boy featuring Beyonce and Arrow Benjamin

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton – Samba to Tequila by David Hirschfelder and The Bogo Pogo Orchestra

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice – Foxtrot to Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars

Kate Silverton and Aljaz Skorjanec – Viennese Waltz to Finally Mine by Juliet Roberts

Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima – Cha Cha to More Than Friends by James Hype feat Kelli-Leigh

Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden – Jive to Flip, Flop and Fly by Ellis Hall

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones – Quickstep to Lightning Bolt by Jake Bugg

Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara – American Smooth to Wouldn’t it be Nice by The Beach Boys

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton – Street and Commercial Couples’ Choice routine to Get Up Off That Thing by James Brown

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse – Tango to Roxanne by The Police

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell – Waltz to The Rainbow Connection by Sleeping At Last

Strictly continues this Saturday on BBC1