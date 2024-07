After being announced, he said: "It truly is a pleasure to be a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, to be associated with a show that has such a huge following excites and scares me in equal measure!

"Dancing on Strictly is going to be quite a challenge but life’s all about testing yourself so there’s lots to look forward to, let the games begin."

The actor, who has made cameo appearances on Miranda, sketch show Little Miss Jocelyn and movie The Dark Knight, was revealed during Tuesday's Good Morning Britain alongside What Not to Wear presenter Susannah Constantine.

The final Strictly line-up includes Dr Ranj Singh, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Lauren Steadman, Lee Ryan, Stacey Dooley, Vick Hope and Danny John-Jules. You can see the FULL Strictly line-up here.

Although there hasn't been an official announcement from the BBC, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and last year's new Head Judge Shirley Ballas all look set to reprise their seats on the panel this year.

Who is Charles Venn's professional partner?

She is paired up with Karen Clifton.

Weekly scores

Week One: 25 (6, 6, 6, 7)

Week Two: 25 (5, 6, 7, 7)

Week Three: 25 (6, 6, 6, 7)

Week Four: 25 (6, 6, 6, 7)

Week Five: 36 (9,9,9,9)

Week Six: 25 (6,6,6,7)

Week Seven: 28 (6,7,7,8)

Week Eight: 35 (8,9,9,9)

Week Nine: 38 (9,9,10,10)

Week Ten: 30 (6, 8, 8, 8) + 3 (Lindy Hop) = 33

Week Eleven: 36 (8,9,9,9)

Charles Venn: key facts

Age: 45

Job: Casualty actor

Instagram: @charles_venn