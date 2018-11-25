Speaking about taking part in the BBC1 entertainment show, Swann said his worst nightmare on the dance floor was "getting it wrong", adding he had never been taught how to dance and was already worried about criticism of his dancing.

"If you work for two weeks and your feet go here and your hands go there - if I get that wrong, that would be the end of the world for me," he said.

Another thing he said was "horrific" was the thought of having his chest waxed as he has "the lowest pain threshold".

More like this

Three-time Ashes winner Swann - who had the code name Gorgonzola - added "thank goodness I don't have to call myself this stinky cheese anymore".

He is the fifth cricketer to take part in Strictly Come Dancing in the show's history and said his kids "absolutely adore" the show, which was instrumental in his decision to take part.

Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Danny John-Jules, Joe Sugg and Vick Hope have already been confirmed, and these are just some of the celebs who are also being linked to this series.

Although there hasn't been an official announcement from the BBC, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and last year's new Head Judge Shirley Ballas all look set to reprise their seats on the panel this year.

Who is Graeme Swann's professional partner?

He is paired up with Oti Mabuse.

Weekly score

Week One: 22 (5, 6, 6, 5)

Week Two: 15 (3, 5, 3, 4)

Week Three: 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)

Week Four: 26 (5, 7, 7, 7)

Week Five: 29 (6, 7, 8, 8)

Week Six: 21 (4,5,6,6)

Week Seven: 29 (6,7,8,8)

Week Eight: 31 (7,8,8,8)

Week Nine: 32 (7,8,8,9)

Advertisement

Week Ten: 24 (6, 6, 6, 6) + 2 (Lindy Hop) = 26