The American actor will be filling in for Bruno Tonioli, who is taking a one-week break from Strictly to film US equivalent Dancing with the Stars.

Tonioli is also a judge on the American version of Strictly. In 2017 he missed a weekend of filming on the UK series for the first time in 15 years. On that occasion, the BBC decided not to replace him with a guest judge.

Ribeiro himself won Dancing with the Stars in 2014 and returned to the show numerous times as a guest judge, so is no stranger to dance floors or judging panels.

The Fresh Prince star will be in BBC Elstree studios – just around the corner from where Strictly is filmed – anyway on Thursday 18th October to host a pilot version of the BBC’s new Family Fortunes-style game show Money Tree.

