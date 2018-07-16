“In there what you've seen was so much fun with Sam but, since we've come out we've had the best time,” he told Samira. “So I don't just want you to be my couple on Love Island, I want to know if you want to be my girlfriend.”

Flack then summoned a bouquet of flowers on stage and Twitter users completely lost it:

And although fans are still angry at the lack of airtime Frankie and Samira enjoyed on the main Love Island show…

More like this

…most were able to bask in the couple’s blossoming romance.

Framira™ forever.

Advertisement

Love Island airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2