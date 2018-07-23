On Thursday night's show, the duo were told they would have to recouple with different partners, but after an emotional discussion, they decided to walk out of the villa instead – and on Monday morning Sam popped the question live on GMB.

"Obviously we've been through a lot, inside the villa and now outside the villa," he explained to substitute hosts Charlotte Hawkins and Kate Garraway, "and we're going to be living together," he said, turning to Georgia, who threatened to get emotional, "so, I wanted to know if you'd be my girlfriend?"

The two then shared a smooch, suggesting the answer is yes. Check it out below.

More like this

Sam then joked that the show's showbiz correspondent, Richard Arnold, would receive an invite to the "loyal" wedding. Given Georgia's famous loyalty, we'd assume many of her pals from the villa can expect invitations, too...

Advertisement

Love Island 2018 continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2