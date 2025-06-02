Rumours of a romance were only fuelled once the pair left the Big Brother house thanks to a series of reunion photos on social media and song dedications, but the duo have always remained coy about the status of their relationship – until now.

Speaking recently to The Guardian, Siwa, 22, confirmed that that her relationship with Hughes, 32, is no longer “platonic”.

After the interviewer pointed out that Siwa is smiling from ear to ear, she said: “I am…because we… we… we have…”

She added: “It’s not platonic any more, and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way."

After coming out in 2021, Siwa identified as pansexual but has more recently referred to herself as either queer or gay.

However, speaking to RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard after her elimination from the Big Brother house, she spoke more definitively about identifying her sexuality as “queer”.

She reaffirmed during her interview with The Guardian that the term “queer” best "encompasses how I am, and who I am”.

She added: “There’s a lot of different sexual identities. I think there’s nothing more beautiful than somebody discovering themselves."

