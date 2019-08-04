Caroline Flack is back to chair proceedings as all 36 Islanders (yes, even the forgotten members of Casa Amor will be there) reunite for one final time.

The show will see us catch-up with our winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea as they travel back to Newcastle to meet Amber’s family following their somewhat surprising (and landslide) victory.

We’ll also get a sneak peek on how our other three finalists have now been up to, with Molly-Mae Hague going boxing with boyfriend Tommy Fury, Ovie Soko and India Reynolds shooting hoops and whipping up pancakes, while Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins head to Maura’s homeland in Ireland.

But it’s not going to be all sweetness and light in the Love Island reunion – Michael Griffiths will be face to face with Amber following her win, and will likely be grilled about his relationship with Joanna Chimonides after they were spotted kissing at a festival.

There’s also set to be tensions between Curtis and Amy Hart, with the former half-boyfriend-and-girlfriend seeing each other for the first time after he pied her off for Maura.

Jordan Hames and Anna Vakili, who shockingly split in the villa just days before the final, will likely be adding to the frosty atmosphere.

Elsewhere, we’ll be catching up with Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk on what’s next for them as they lift the lid on their reported “feud” with Tommy and Molly-Mae.

While this may be one of the very last times we see our cohort all together, this won’t be the final time we’ll be seeing some of them on our screens.

Maura has landed herself her own segment on ITV daytime programme This Morning, while Curtis will appear on the British edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race as a celebrity coach.

And we don’t have too long to wait before we do this all over again, with a Winter Love Island expected to be our post-Christmas obsession.

Love Island: The Reunion airs tonight at 9pm on ITV 2