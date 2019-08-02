Of course, as big a victory as this is, last year’s winner’s Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham achieved a massive 79.66% of the public vote, with runners-up Laura Anderson and Paul Knops taking 8.43%.

We’ll see Greg and Amber back on our screens Sunday 4th August for the Love Island reunion show at 9pm on ITV2. Hosted by Caroline Flack (meaning we’re guaranteed a bit of slow-mo camera work) we’ll see how the final four couples are adjusting to their newfound fame.

Recently it was revealed that only six of the 36 Love Island contestants from series five came through the general application process, with the majority being scouted for the show.

“We get about 98,000 applications for Love Island, they then take that down to about 90 to 100 as soon as they get a callback,” explained ITV Chief Executive Carolyn McCall. “At that stage they go through medical questionnaires, psychological questionnaires, assessments, that then goes down to about 30 or 40 who get selected to appear on Love Island.”

“It’s a very rigorous process of screening that goes on before they actually get on to Love Island.”

Love Island returns to ITV2 in 2020