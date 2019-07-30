The twosome, who have only been coupled up for 12 days, beat bookies’ favourites Tommy and Molly-Mae to the £50,000 prize.

But while Amber may have landed her fairytale ending after coupling up with Greg, the story isn't over just yet.

There is one episode left, as Caroline Flack rounds up all our Islanders (including the long-forgotten Casa Amor crowd) for a final catch-up.

Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island: The Reunion.

What time is Love Island: The Reunion on TV?

The 95 minute special will air on Sunday 4th August at 9pm on ITV2. It is very much in the style of Love Island: Aftersun, and will see the ex-Islanders sat in the audience while we see what the finalists have been up to.

Who is hosting Love Island: The Reunion?

Prepare to watch Flack do one final slow-mo sashay. She'll be grilling our finalists on who has done bits, on which couple will be making it official and for who the summer of love is well and truly over for.

Snarky voiceover Iain Stirling will also be back for the final episode, and will most likely deliver a few further scathing remarks about our Islanders.

What is Love Island: The Reunion about?

The show will follow our final four couples (Amber and Greg, Tommy and Molly-Mae, Ovie and India and Curtis and Maura) as they jet back from Majorca and adjust to their new found fame – and relationships.

In VTs, we will see them visiting each other's hometown's and meeting their extended family and friends, before reflecting on how they think things are going.

This year, we'll see Greg and Amber heading to Newcastle, Tommy and Molly-Mae boxing together in Manchester, Ovie and India whipping up pancakes, and Maura and Curtis flying out to Ireland.

Last year, we saw winners Dani Dyer visit Jack Fincham in his stationery office, while runners-up Laura and Paul headed to Laura’s homeland of Scotland to see the sights.

We’re also likely to hear about which couples have now gone “all the way”, and which ones are now officially boyfriend and girlfriend.

Love Island: The Reunion has also seen other hilarious scenes since it was first introduced after the 2017 series – fans may remember when Jonny Mitchell seemingly dumped Chyna Ellis live on air, while Charlie Brake and Frankie Foster were famously worse for wear during the 2018 reunion.

Love Island: The Reunion airs Sunday 4th August at 9pm on ITV2