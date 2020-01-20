Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The sister show features commentary from famous faces as well as exclusive interviews with the Islanders in the Beach Hut.

Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island: Aftersun…

When is Love Island: Aftersun on TV?

For the 2020 winter edition, Love Island: Aftersun will air every Monday at 10pm following all the action of the main show. Much like Love Island, the series airs on ITV2.

Previously, the series has been hosted by Caroline Flack, the former face of the main show, but this year Laura Whitmore will be stepping into the presenting role instead.

Where is Love Island: Aftersun filmed?

Love Island: Aftersun is filmed at London's BT Studios.

Who are the guests on Love Island: Aftersun?

Whitmore is joined by three guests each week, usually made up of former Islanders, comedians and other famous fans of the show.

This week sees Roman Kemp, Raye and Stephen Bailey on Aftersun, alongside recently dumped Islander Eve who will be giving her first interview.

How can I get tickets for Love Island: Aftersun?

Tickets are available from Applause Store for free. You can register for spaces here.

Love Island: Aftersun airs Monday at 10pm on ITV 2