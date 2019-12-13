Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

A Met Police spokesman told RadioTimes.com in a statement: "Caroline Flack, 40, of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating. She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December.

"This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man being assaulted. He was not seriously injured."

A spokesperson for Flack told RadioTimes.com: "We confirm that police attended Caroline’s home following a private domestic incident. She is co-operating with the appropriate people to resolve matters. We will not be making any further comment for legal reasons."

Flack’s arrest comes just weeks before she would have been scheduled to fly out to South Africa to start filming Winter Love Island – set to launch on screens early January.

The new series of Love Island is the first to be held in the winter and comes after a fourth successful summer series of the ITV2 show after it was relaunched in 2015.

A huge ratings success for ITV, the most recent series of Love Island saw an average of 3.96 million fans tuning in during its eight-week run - and has turned many of its former Islanders into household names.

Winter Love Island is set to run for six weeks, with staff on the show thought to be flying out early January.

ITV declined to comment after being contacted by RadioTimes.com.