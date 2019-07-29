The pair beat Curtis and Maura, Ovie and India and bookies' favourites Molly-Mae and Tommy to the top prize of £50,000 – which they decided to split.

Upon winning, an overwhelmed Amber told host Caroline Flack, “I like being around Greg all the time, he makes me laugh."

Greg added, “My parents raised me to have good morals and principles, and I've been taught to treat a lady with respect. The date in the Hideaway with Amber was my highlight.

Amber and Greg won viewers’ hearts after Amber's relationship with former flame with Michael went sour, when he decided to couple up with Joanna in Casa Amor. With his jokey demeanour and his kind manner, Greg soon became a fan favourite, seeing the famously frosty Amber warm up to him.

The fifth series of Love Island has been the biggest yet, with record-breaking viewing figures for ITV2 for the fourth year in a row.

The highly lucrative show has reportedly netted an astonishing £136 million for ITV in advertising and revenue.

With Love Island now at the height of its popularity, our annual summer of love is now being extended after ITV execs announced there will now be a winter edition of the show.

Set in South Africa, the winter Love Island is set to bring more love during the cold post-Christmas slump.

Speaking about the decision to extend the show’s run to twice a year, Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions Paul Mortimer explained, “Love Island has proven yet again to be the perfect format that engages younger audiences. In response to this viewer appetite, a new batch of young singletons will deliver some highly anticipated post-Christmas romance and drama from our new and luxurious location."

Applications for the winter Love Island 2020 have now opened.

Love Island returns to ITV2 in early 2020