"Do you know what, it's gonna be an absolute blast," the comedian said, before teasing the start date. "Winter Love Island is gonna come back sooner than you thought and it's gonna be enjoyable."

The winter series will see another batch of singletons set up home in a South African villa as they look for love (and a healthy increase of Instagram followers).

"In response to this viewer appetite, a new batch of young singletons will deliver some highly anticipated post-Christmas romance and drama from our new and luxurious location," said the broadcaster's Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions Paul Mortimer.

More like this

“Off the back of a record-breaking year, we're delighted to be bringing an extra series of our biggest and sunniest show to the 2020 schedule," he added. "Love Island has proven yet again to be the perfect format that engages younger audiences."

Advertisement

The summer series will wrap up tonight with Maura and Curtis, Tommy and Molly-Mae, Greg and Amber, and Ovie and India in contention for the £50k prize fund. Tommy and Molly - the only 'official' couple in the final four - are the current favourites.