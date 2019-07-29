Here’s who the bookies think will come out on top...

Who is the favourite boy to win Love Island 2019?

Tommy Fury (ITV)

Tommy Fury is by far the favourite out of the remaining lads at 8/13 according to Ladbrokes, after former leaders Curtis and Michael had their heads turned in Casa Amor and Michael later got the boot after ditching Amber for Joanna, only to graft on Amber when Joanna left.

Greg is now in second place with odds of 6/4 despite having only just coupled up with Amber, while fellow newcomer Ovie has odds of 4/1 and Curtis trails at 33/1.

Who is the favourite girl to win Love Island 2019?

Molly Mae (ITV)

At 8/13, influencer Molly-Mae is the frontrunner for the girls. Amber is second in the race, at 6/4 while India is 4/1 and Maura trailing at 33/1.

Who is the favourite couple to win Love Island 2019?

It comes as no surprise that Tommy and Molly-Mae are the bookies' favourite couple to swipe the £50k, despite her facing allegations of "faking" how she feels. The pair - who have dropped the L-bomb and became official after holding out for each other during Casa Amor - have odds of 8/13.

Chasing them for the win are Amber and Greg, who are placed at 6/4. Hot on their heels are Ovie and India, at 4/1. The former Page 3 model and vegan chef saved Ovie from being Amber's "guardian angel" when she picked him on joining the villa.

Meanwhile Curtis and Maura have odds of 33/1. Basically, it's not looking likely...

Love Island is on 9pm Sunday to Friday, ITV2.