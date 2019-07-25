But exactly how much do the Love Island champions win, and how does the 'split or steal' option work?

Here's everything you need to know...

What do the Love Island champions win?

The winning Love Island couple win a cash prize total of £50,000, but they may be asked to 'split or steal'.

More like this

How does 'split or steal' work?

If this year's series follows the format of its predecessors then, following a public vote, the winning couple will choose a sealed envelope: one containing £0, and the other the full £50k. Whoever has the £50k has the option to split the prize money, or 'steal' it and keep the entire lump sum to themselves. So far no one has been savage enough to steal the cash prize.

Advertisement

You can find out how the process works by watching the moment last year's winners Jack and Dani opened their envelopes...