If you've got the kind of flexible working schedule that will allow an eight week holiday in the height of Winter or Summer then you may be in with a chance of getting cast on the wildly popular ITV2 reality series Love Island.

Here's everything you need to know to apply for 2020.

How can I apply for Love Island 2020?

Applications for the winter Love Island are now open, with the application process closing for the first series of 2020 closing on 30th November 2019.

The new series is reportedly going to have a smaller cast than Love Island 2019, with the casting team already approaching potential Islanders.

One man claimed he was approached by someone from ITV while at a pool party in Spain, who said they were looking for more distinct personality types on the show.

"I was asked if I was single and they showed me credentials from ITV2," he told The Sun. "I was a bit nervous about giving my name so they then showed me an email where they’d been asked to find 'types'. On there, it listed twins, goth girls and Essex lads."

Thinking about giving Love Island 2020 a shot? Here's some advice from former Islanders...

Though be warned - only six of this year's 36 Islanders made it to the show through its application process - the remaining 30 were put forward by management, or scouted by casting teams.

What does the application process involve?

You will be asked to fill out some forms, send through a minute-long video explaining why you're a good fit for the villa, along with a series of filter-free selfies.

How can I get cast on Love Island?

Previous Love Islanders shared tips for getting cast in the series with RadioTimes.com. These include things like ensuring your sixty second video does enough work to get you through to the audition process, preparing some great stories for your audition, and, *sigh*, "being yourself".