Maura Higgins is among the first of our cohort to have landed her own TV gig, as the star is now set to present her own segment on ITV This Morning.

The 28-year-old will be heading up her very own phone-in to offer her brand of straight-talking, no-nonsense advice to viewers - with her very first phone-in slot being Wednesday (7th August).

Maura will also star in a series of short films for the daytime magazine show. Titled 'Maura Than Meets the Eye', the former ring girl will travel around the country to take on a series of challenges.

And it seems we don’t have long to wait, with Maura chatting about the role to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning on Monday (5th August). Regular presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are currently on their summer holidays.

More like this

In typical Maura style, the star admitted she was getting “flutters” over her brand new role.

“I can’t believe it. It’s beyond my wildest dreams,” she told The Mirror. “I’ve grown up watching Phillip, Holly, Eamonn, Ruth and the team. Mad to think I’m now part of that iconic family. Can’t wait to crack on.”

This Morning editor Martin Frizell added, “Maura was the stand out star of this year’s villa antics with her straight-talking opinionated views.”

Maura has proved hugely popular with fans, with a Twitter petition trying to get the star into the I’m a Celeb jungle receiving over 22,000 retweets.

Despite Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea having won Love Island and the £50,000 prize money, Maura has been tipped to be the show’s real winner – with Charlotte Tobin, the founder of award-winning PR agency Belle PR, telling RadioTimes.com that Maura could earn “up to £500,000” over the next year if she makes savvy business decisions.

Love Island may be over for another year five months, but the stars of 2019 are set to be staples on our screens for quite some time.

Curtis Pritchard is set to star in the hotly anticipated British edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race and has since been tipped to star as the receptionist on BBC 1’s The Greatest Dancer.

Advertisement

However, all our stars from series 5 will be back on our screens this Sunday (4th August), with Caroline Flack getting the goss on Love Island: The Reunion.