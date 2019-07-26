But this may not be the last time we see our Islanders on screens, as one particularly eager fan has started a petition to get Maura Higgins into the I’m a Celeb jungle.

A Twitter account with the handle @superTV247 sent a direct message to ITV, asking how many retweets would be needed to get the Irish ring girl and model onto the jungle reality show.

The channel account replied, “10,000”, which sparked “an official petition” to get her into camp.

So far it’s a slow start, with the tweet having only received 225 retweets in the past day, but Maura would be perfect jungle material.

The 28-year-old has quickly established herself as a favourite among Love Island fans, thanks to her straight-talking nature, openly sexual references and legendary one-liners.

A bunch of celebs including presenter Ulrika Johnsson, former footballer Ian Wright and Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon are all rumoured to be heading Down Under with hosts Ant and Dec when the show relaunches later this year.

Maura and Curtis (ITV)

Maura is not the only Love Island contestant to have had a petition launched in their favour.

Casa Amor contestant Ovie Soko was the subject of one which called for him to become the first islander ever to win the show on his own.

The petition, which was rejected by Parliament on the grounds that it’s not their responsibility, included the subhead: “Let’s let Ovie aka King O win in a couple or single”.

The woman behind the petition, Olivia Avery, told Metro that it was initially started “as a joke”.

“The more I thought about it, however, the more genuine my feelings have become for this petition to create change," she said. “I understand that the show is about finding love but the show has faced heavy criticism since its inception because of the message it has sent to its viewers: to find love (and potentially win money), you have to be ripped, skinny and wear loads of makeup.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Ovie winning by himself would send a positive message.”

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV 2. I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! returns ITV later this year