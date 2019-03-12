Ant McPartlin WILL be back for I'm a Celebrity 2019
The director of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has confirmed that after Ant and Dec will be reunited for the upcoming series on ITV
Ant McPartlin will return for the 19th series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, the show’s creative director has confirmed.
The 43-year-old TV presenter, who had previously presented every series with co-presenter Declan Donnelly, chose to pull out of hosting last year after pleading guilty to drink driving.
However, Ant will be back on ITV for I'm a Celebrity 2019 according to director Richard Cowles.
- Holly Willoughby reveals she cried in I'm a Celebrity scenes that didn’t make it to air
- I'm a Celebrity 2018 final: over 11 million tune in to watch Harry Redknapp crowned King of the Jungle
- 7 ways the original I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! was VERY different
Holly Willoughby replaced Ant in the most recent series, but Cowles has said that Ant and Dec would be reunited for 2019.
Speaking at the Bafta Masterclass of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, he explained, “We love what Holly did, but we’re very much looking forward to Ant coming back and I think it’s going to be an amazing series.
More like this
“I think the job is for us to create a series and cast where everyone wants to come back and watch more, so I’m not worried [about ratings].
“I’m looking forward to seeing Ant and Dec back again.”
This Morning host Holly has previously made it clear that she only intended to star in the one series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, telling journalists at the Dancing on Ice press day in December 2018, “This was a one-off, once in a lifetime adventure.
“I'll be at home with everyone else having a glass of wine watching it.
"That was the thing I was most jealous of. Here I am standing here while you're all drinking red wine at home in front of the fire and I'm in the rain in the jungle."
Ant has started to ease himself back into his television roles, having returned to host the Britain’s Got Talent auditions this year.
He was in the middle of filming for the show when he was won the National Television Awards for Best Presenter alongside Dec for a record 18th time, emotionally thanking his co-presenter.
“I really don't think I can accept this award this year," he said. "The one reason we won is this guy [Dec]: his hard work, dedication, funniness and the best mate that is out there."
I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV later this year