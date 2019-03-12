However, Ant will be back on ITV for I'm a Celebrity 2019 according to director Richard Cowles.

Holly Willoughby replaced Ant in the most recent series, but Cowles has said that Ant and Dec would be reunited for 2019.

Speaking at the Bafta Masterclass of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, he explained, “We love what Holly did, but we’re very much looking forward to Ant coming back and I think it’s going to be an amazing series.

“I think the job is for us to create a series and cast where everyone wants to come back and watch more, so I’m not worried [about ratings].

“I’m looking forward to seeing Ant and Dec back again.”

This Morning host Holly has previously made it clear that she only intended to star in the one series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, telling journalists at the Dancing on Ice press day in December 2018, “This was a one-off, once in a lifetime adventure.

“I'll be at home with everyone else having a glass of wine watching it.

"That was the thing I was most jealous of. Here I am standing here while you're all drinking red wine at home in front of the fire and I'm in the rain in the jungle."

Ant has started to ease himself back into his television roles, having returned to host the Britain’s Got Talent auditions this year.

He was in the middle of filming for the show when he was won the National Television Awards for Best Presenter alongside Dec for a record 18th time, emotionally thanking his co-presenter.

“I really don't think I can accept this award this year," he said. "The one reason we won is this guy [Dec]: his hard work, dedication, funniness and the best mate that is out there."

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV later this year