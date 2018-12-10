Along with that episode high, an average of 10.76 million viewers watched the whole episode on ITV, making it easily the most-watched show of the night.

The figures are up on last year's finale, which pulled in an average of 9 million viewers and a peak of 9.81 million. However, I'm a Celebrity's 2017 final was scheduled at the same time as David Attenborough ratings smash Planet Earth II.

The series has showed no signs of slowing down despite having to bring in replacement host Holly Willoughby alongside Declan Donnelly.

According to live and catch-up viewing figures released by ITV, I'm a Celebrity 2018 averaged 12.6 million viewers in its first week, 1.8 million more than in 2017.

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp beat fellow finalists John Barrowman and Emily Atack to become the oldest I'm a Celebrity winner ever during Sunday’s live final.

He is the first male winner since 2014, and after earning his crown he said he was "amazed" he had made it to the end.

“I’m amazed I survived three weeks,” Harry said. “It was only Nick [Knowles] really who knew a bit about football – I thought it was gonna be a hard couple of weeks. The whole group, there wasn’t one single person I could say a bad word about.”

All the celebs will be back on ITV however this Wednesday night, when I'm a Celebrity's annual Coming Out episode airs at 9pm.