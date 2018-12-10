The This Morning presenter said the job had been “the most wonderful adventure” on Instagram, adding “thank you for having me”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BrL5vOznmOg/

Over 10 million viewers tuned in to watch Holly present the 2018 final with Dec.

More like this

And viewers were quick to celebrate Willoughby's time on the show, with some even suggesting that she should make a comeback next year...

Will she present the next series, though? When first signing up for the show in August 2018, Willoughby said she was only keeping Ant’s shoes warm for “a little bit”. But could the 2018 series' impressive viewing figures convince her to come back? Could she, perhaps, present alongside Ant and Dec?

It’s certainly possible. But is it something you’d want to see? Cast your vote whether you’d want Willoughby to return to I’m A Celeb 2019.

Advertisement

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will return in 2019