Torchwood star John Barrowman came in third, while Emily Atack came in second.

"I'm amazed I survived three weeks," Harry said upon receiving his crown. "It was only Nick really who knew a bit about football - I thought it was gonna be a hard couple of weeks. The whole group - there wasn’t one single person i could say a bad word about."

Advertisement

The whole gang were back on the fringes of the jungle to congratulate Harry on his win - and, though she wasn't on screen, it is expected that he was reunited with his beloved Sandra shortly after the credits rolled. Ah bless.